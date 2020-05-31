AUGUST 2, 1947 - MAY 14, 2020 Jonelle Lovern, 72 of Ninety-Six, South Carolina, formerly of Greensboro, North Carolina died April 13th, 2020 at her home. Jonelle was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanelle Reeves Armstrong, father Joseph Astor Lovern, and grandmother Emily Reeves Armstrong. Harley Funeral Home in Greenwood, South Carolina is assisting. Harley Funeral Home 1025 Main Street South, Greenwood, SC 29646

