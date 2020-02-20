JUNE 24, 1950 - FEBRUARY 18, 2020 Nanette Griffin Love passed away peacefully in Beacon Place on February 18, 2020 at the age of 69. She was employed by th U.S. Postal Service for 20 years and later found her calling as a substitute teacher with the Guilford County School System. Her contributions to the lives of many include her personalized, heartfelt gifts from Baba's Creations, her missions with the Urban Ministry and her service as an election poll worker. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home in Greensboro. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at New Goshen United Methodist Church. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home 909 E. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401

