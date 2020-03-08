LOVE, BRENDA FAYE BRENDA FAYE LOVE, AGE 75, OF SANford, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Liberty Commons Nursing Center in Sanford. Brenda was born on January 23, 1945 in Richmond County to the late Raymond Lee Love and Lois Gibson Love. She graduated from Rowan Memorial Nursing school. She began a long career with Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro and retired after many years of service from Moses Cone Hospital. Brenda was a very giving person, loved animals, but most of all enjoyed laughter. Following her retirement, she moved to Greensboro, NC. She is survived by her sister, Carol Morris of Sanford and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Wise and two brothers: Raymond Love and Henry Love. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Miller-Boles Funeral Home in Sanford. Burial will be private by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Carolina Animal and Rescue Adoption (CARA), P.O. Box 2642, Sanford, NC 27331. Online condolences may be made at www.millerboles.com. Services entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home and Cremation.

