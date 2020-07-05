AUGUST 12, 1930 - JUNE 30, 2020 Dr. John Ralph Lore, 89, of Greensboro, passed away June 30, 2020 at Well-Spring Retirement Community. A private inurnment will be held at First Presbyterian Church. Dr. Lore was born in 1930 in Lincolnton, NC, son of the late Dr. Ralph Eli Lore and Gladys Abernathy Lore. He grew up in Lenoir, NC and graduated from Lenoir High School, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and Emory University School of Dentistry. After graduating from Emory University, he served in the U.S. Army Dental Corps and was discharged with the rank of captain. After discharge, he practiced dentistry in Greensboro until his retirement in 1994. Dr. Lore was a life member of the Greensboro Power Squadron, serving as both an instructor and as commander of the squadron. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Young Men's Bible Class for many years. He was a 25-year member of the Lions Club and was a member of the Guilford County, Third District, and NC Dental Societies. He also served as a driver for the Mobile Meals program. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Robin Diehl of Hamilton, Ohio, and by his brother, Dr. Charles E. Lore of Gainesville, Florida. Survivors include his daughter, Susan Dario of Atlanta, daughter, Amy Mohorn and husband, Dr. Hal Mohorn of Greensboro, and son, John R. Lore, Jr. and wife Joyce of Garner, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Heather Kachinske and her husband Joe, Emily Mohorn, Matt Mohorn and his wife Jasmina, and by his great-granddaughter, Savannah Kachinske. Also surviving is his very special friend, Betty Bunker. The family wishes to express special thanks to all the staff at Well-Spring that so lovingly cared for Dr. Lore over the last few years. Memorial contributions may be made to Well-Spring Benevolent Fund, 4100 Well-Spring Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410, or to a charity of your choice. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is assisting the Lore family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
