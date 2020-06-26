GREENSBORO Placida Lopez Gomez, 46, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. A viewing and celebration of life will be held between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28 at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue.

