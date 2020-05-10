LONG, SHIRLEY WILSON SHIRLEY WILSON LONG, 81, OF Pleasant Garden passed away May 5th, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her son, Albert "Terry" Lovelace and wife Robin, sisters; Gayle Cox, June Pruitt, Magdalene Donavant. Shirley was preceded in death by parents William and Esther Martin Wilson, brothers; Jack Wilson, Martin Wilson; sisters; Pat Wilson, Edna Brady and Frances Scott. Shirley loved reading, traveling, cross word puzzles and sudoku. She retired from Bell South after 33 years of service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Authoracare and in lieu of flowers please make donations to Authoracare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries