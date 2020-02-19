Ruben Hassell Long, Jr., 76, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Beacon Place. He was born September 11, 1943 in Rocky Mount, the son of Ruben Hassell and Daisy Matthews Long. Ruben retired from the Guilford County Schools and was a member of Midway Baptist Church. He was married to Louise Long, who preceded him in death in 2006, and later married Evelyn Snead Long, who preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by step-daughters, Kim Cole, Karen Cole Strickland (Cindy Cordial); his son, Michael Ruben Long; sisters, Janell House Baker, Nancy House Hobbs and brothers, Charles House and Thomas House and wife Teresa. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Midway Baptist Church, 1705 Guilford College Rd., Jamestown, NC 27282 conducted by the Reverend Charles Mustain. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 12 p.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
