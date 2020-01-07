MAY 12, 1928 - JANUARY 5, 2020 Mr. George William Long, Jr., 91, of McLeansville, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lebanon Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Mr. Long was born in Thomaston, Georgia on May 12, 1928 to the late George and Ola Tidwell Long, Sr. A faithful servant of Jesus Christ, he was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church, and a retired truck driver of 29 years. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time in his workshop. He was a skilled carpenter, woodworker, and builder. He built several homes and beautiful pieces of furniture for his family and friends. George is remembered as a devoted husband of nearly 70 years, a proud, hard-working father, a man of great integrity, and even a greater love to all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters and one brother. His memory is kept alive by his wife Patricia Meldau Long; children Larry Long (Kim), Jan Teague (John), Jeanne McMillan (Manny), and Greg Long (Terri); a special daughter-in-law Annie Livingston Long. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. In lieu if flowers, memorials may be directed to Lebanon Baptist Church, c/o 2020 Vison Fund, 4635 Hicone Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405. The family would like to extend a special thank you to a dear friend, Dr. Todd Early, and to Sarah Bullard of the Cone Health Palliative Medicine Team for their exceptional care. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family of Mr. Long, Jr. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
Long, George William
To send flowers to the family of George Long, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 8
Visitation
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
11:00AM-1:00PM
Lebanon Baptist Church
4635 Hicone Road
Greensboro, NC 27405
4635 Hicone Road
Greensboro, NC 27405
Guaranteed delivery before George's Visitation begins.
Jan 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Lebanon Baptist Church
4635 Hicone Road
Greensboro, NC 27405
4635 Hicone Road
Greensboro, NC 27405
Guaranteed delivery before George's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.