JUNE 6, 1928 - AUGUST 4, 2019 Cheerful, optimistic, curious and fun loving, Ann lived life with gusto and never met a stranger. She had a happy childhood in Roxboro, NC, graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, where she met her husband Peter Lowry Long, and spent 30 years teaching middle school students in the Charlotte Mecklenburg school system. She retired to Greensboro in 1997. Ann and Peter had one adopted child, Peter Lowry Long, Jr. Ann is predeceased by both her husband and son. Her closest living relatives are her brother Charlie Harris and her niece Beth Harris Robertson (Mark). There is a large, extended family. Ann's memory will be honored at two memorial services: 1) Sunday, August 11 at 3 p.m. at WhiteStone Chapel, 700 South Holden Road, Greensboro. Visitation will follow the service. And 2) Thursday, August 22 at 3 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 4211 Wayne Road, Greensboro, with a reception afterwards. Memorial contributions may be made to WhiteStone Retirement Community, 700 South Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27407. Hankins and Whittington 1111 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203
