JANUARY 10, 1934 - AUGUST 7, 2019 Gibsonville Winfred Lee Loman, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home. A native of Guilford County, he was born January 10, 1934 to the late Herbert and Lela Gaskins Loman and was the husband of 62 years to Barbara Clapp Loman of the home. Winfred attended Apples Chapel Christian Church for over 60 years. He worked at the Webbing Mill for many years before his retirement from Lorillard Tobacco Company where he served for 28 years. He prided himself in family and community, never being able to stop or give up until his many projects were completed. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara; son, Roger Loman (Robin); granddaughter, Christina Jenkins (James); great grandson, Caleb Tatum and a sister, Phyllis Royal (Wilbert). He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernest Loman and a sister, Eleanor Lineberry. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Park by Pastor David Grinnell. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at his home. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory 2205 South Church St.
