Linda Rhines Loftus, 70, a resident of High Point, NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 25, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born December 27, 1949 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, the daughter of William and Pauline Lawson Rhines. Linda graduated from Hanover Area High School in 1967. She was a graduate of Strausburg University and earned her master's degree in history from Scranton University. Linda also attended the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. She was a lifelong educator who taught for 44 years in both N.C. and PA on the secondary and college levels. She loved her family, her church, her friends and had a fascination for history. Linda had a particular soft spot for her two sons and two grandsons and loved spending time with them. She also especially enjoyed all things Andy Griffith. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bill. Surviving are her husband Ed; her son John and daughter in law Ashley, their two children Austin and Liam; her youngest son, Matt and Lexie Roberts. She is also survived by stepdaughter Heather and her two children, Julia and Grayson Hicks. Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Covenant Church United Methodist officiated by the Reverend Darren Alexander. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 4 p.m. until service time and there will be a small gathering for friends immediately following the service. The family will also honor the life of Linda and receive family and friends in her hometown of Wilkes-Barre, PA at George A. Strish, Inc. funeral home on March 13 from 4 to 6. Memorials may be made in Linda's memory to Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Rd., High Point, NC 27265.
Service information
Mar 2
Visitation
Monday, March 2, 2020
Covenant Church United Methodist
1526 Skeet Club Rd
High Point, NC 27266
Mar 2
Funeral Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
Covenant Church United Methodist
1526 Skeet Club Rd
High Point, NC 27266
