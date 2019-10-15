NOVEMBER 28, 1982 - OCTOBER 12, 2019 Mrs. Andrea Nicole Moore Loftin, 36, a resident of Colleen Drive, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on November 28, 1982 in Davidson County, NC to Bobby Joe Moore and Ginger Carol Sink Moore. She worked as a pharmacy technician starting with CVS and with Costco, since 2005. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Wymer and Mildred Moore; her maternal grandparents, Bud and Carolyn Sink; and step-father, Mike Styles. On May 25, 2002, she married Walter Allen Loftin, who survives of the home; also surviving is her daughter, Allison Loftin of the home; her son, Grayson Loftin of the home; her mother, Ginger Sink Styles of Thomasville; her sister, Tasha Styles of Thomasville; her mother-in-law, Judith Loftin; and a special aunt, Kathy Clark of Thomasville. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Darrin Everhart officiating. Interment will follow in Clarksbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to pancreatic research at the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (NPCF), P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green & Sons, Inc. P.O. Box 1667
