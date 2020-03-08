LOEFFLER, PAULINE PAULINE ANNA LOEFFLER PASSED AWAY at Hospice Home in Burlington on March 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Ernst and Frieda (Zeeb) Loeffler, and is survived by many adoring cousins in Dettenhausen, Germany including Margot Schwarzmann, Margot Krauss, and Gisela Krieger families; her loving American family, Isabel Freeman and "adopted" nieces and nephews Audrie, Steve, Mickey, Chris, Cathy, and Val. Born and raised in Chicago, Pauline was one of a kind, with a love for all people, nature, animals, and devoted to family and friends. She graduated from University of Southern Illinois (1958), University of North Carolina Women's College (1961), and received her PhD from University Southern California (1968). She taught at the University of Iowa, UNCG, and McIver School where she developed a national model for physical education for orthopedically and neurologically impaired children. After retirement, she pursued her passion for working with immigrants and refugees, teaching them English, working on citizenship, and securing housing for many of them through Habitat for Humanity. Pauline was a volunteer accompanist for many choral groups, including a performance at Disney World by the McIver- Gateway Vocal & Instrumental Ensemble. She also spent many years working with wildlife rehabilitation. A memorial service will be held in Dettenhausen Germany at the Evangelische Kirchengemeinde at a later date. In America, those she influenced will continue the celebration of her remarkable life. Contributions in Pauline's honor can be made to Hospice Home of Burlington or First Lutheran Church in Greensboro, NC. A lifelong and devoted Lutheran, in the dedication page of her Bible she quoted, "I shall pass through this world but once. Any good therefore that I can do or any kindness that I can to show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it for I shall not pass this away again." SHE DID THIS WELL.
