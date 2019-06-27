GREENSBORO Mr. Benford Locklear, 78, of Greensboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Beacon Place. Funeral services will be conducted at three o'clock on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, North Carolina, 27403. Interment will follow in Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Mr. Locklear was born on May 26, 1941, in Roberson County to the late William (Bud) Locklear and Essie Lee Wilkins Locklear. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Locklear; twin daughters, Doris Louise Locklear and Joyce Louise Locklear. Survivors include his wife, Girtha Locklear; daughter, Veronica Locklear Sanderson; son, Benny Dale Locklear and wife, Lori Schmidt; brothers, Prentiss Locklear, Stancil Locklear and sisters, Mary Elizabeth Fulp and Estelle Locklear; six grandchildren, Billy Sanderson, Jamie Sanderson, Benny Locklear, Jr., Jacob Locklear, Brittany Locklear, Samantha Locklear; six great-grandchildren; five stepchildren and a host of family and friends. Online tributes may be posted at www.advantagegreensboro.com.
