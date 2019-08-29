Rebecca Simpson Livengood departed for her heavenly home on August 25, 2019. Born on May 10, 1928 in Concord, NC to the late Rev. John H. and Ruth Simpson, she graduated from Winecoff High School and received her associate''s degree in accounting from Wingate University, where she played on the women's basketball team. She met fellow Concord native Cecil Livengood at a church social and they married on September 6, 1947. She spent her career primarily as a homemaker and mother, lovingly raising two daughters and a son and providing emotional support for her husband. She and Cecil moved from Concord to Winston-Salem in the early 1950s, then to Greensboro in 1964, where, except for a five-year period in Naperville, IL, she spent the remainder of her life. A long-time member of Greensboro's First Baptist Church, Becky was active in church life, singing in church choirs for over 60 years and served for three years as minister of visitation, ministering to the elderly and infirm and caring for the senior adults of the church. She often visited shut-ins and those in nursing homes and hospitals, sometimes offering a mid-week church-school program at nursing homes. She was also a Sunday School teacher and went on numerous mission trips. She led hymn-sings for Sunday School assemblies, having sung in church since the tender age of three. Known for a generous and caring spirit, she delighted in taking meals to sick friends or helping lonely widows with shopping, home repairs via Cecil, or personal business when needed. Her husband was transferred to Naperville, Ill during his work years. While there, Becky became an assistant to a friend who taught cooking classes in Chicago, and learned to make various breads and gourmet Chinese dishes. She brought these skills back to Greensboro and taught some cooking classes at GTCC. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling in most of the states and some European countries. Her parents, her brothers John Wesley Simpson and Gerald Simpson of Florida, and beloved son-in-law Danny Edwards predeceased Becky. She is survived by her daughters Anne DeHart (Mike) of Tobaccoville, NC and Kathy Edwards of Greensboro; son Stanley of Mt. Rainier, MD; granddaughter Lori Edwards Barmer (Richard) of Greensboro; grandson Joshua Edwards (Becky) of Burlington, sisters Ellna Simpson-Elton of Salisbury and Patsy Foster of Blythewood, SC; loving nieces Ellna Silver and Lillian Wilson; four great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and friends. Her legacy will be her Christian example and the love she shared with those who knew her. A service of remembrance was held at First Baptist Church in Greensboro, on Wednesday, August 28 at 11 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church's Music Ministry, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.