SEPTEMBER 18, 1935 - JUNE 29, 2019 Lonnie R. Little, 83, of Greensboro, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Beacon Place Hospice Care in Greensboro. Funeral services, 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 1000 Gorrell Street, Greensboro. Interment, July 9, 2019, Guilford Memorial Park , 6000 High Point Rd., Greensboro. Visitation, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, St. Stephen United Church of Christ. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service, Inc., Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the " Lonnie and Virginia Little Foundation" at Wells Fargo.

