SEPTEMBER 18, 1935 - JUNE 29, 2019 Lonnie R. Little, 83, of Greensboro, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Beacon Place Hospice Care in Greensboro. Funeral services, 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 1000 Gorrell Street, Greensboro. Interment, July 9, 2019, Guilford Memorial Park , 6000 High Point Rd., Greensboro. Visitation, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, St. Stephen United Church of Christ. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service, Inc., Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the " Lonnie and Virginia Little Foundation" at Wells Fargo.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.