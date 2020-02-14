OCTOBER 20, 1930 - FEBRUARY 11, 2020 Greensboro Jean Paschal Lippard passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 20, 1930 in WinstonSalem to Robert Garland Paschal and Lula Heath Paschal. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband William F. Lippard; sister Joan Mansfield, and granddaughter Christina Keck. She is survived by her children William F. Lippard, Jr. (Christina), Robert David Lippard (Jaqueline), Ann Lippard Cogdill (Ed); sister Gloria Gordon (Sidney); grandchildren Melissa Jones, Stephanie Chamberlin (Paul), Jonathan Cogdill, Cobey Cox (Stephanie) and Nathan Lippard (Kayla); great-grandchildren Ean Jones, Graycen Cox and Emily Jones. Jean grew up in Greensboro and attended Woman's College. She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church and was passionate about her various interests, including the North Carolina Genealogy Society and Daughters of the American Revolution. There will be a visitation at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street. Her funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the North Elm Street Chapel. Interment will be at Westminster Gardens following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice Transitions Lifecare, 919-828-0890. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel is serving the Lippard family.
Service information
Feb 15
Visitation
Saturday, February 15, 2020
12:30PM
12:30PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Guaranteed delivery before Jean's Visitation begins.
Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Guaranteed delivery before Jean's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.