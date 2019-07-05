KERNERSVILLE Mr. Charlie Frank Linville, 70, en tered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, July 3, 2019. He was born December 26, 1948 in Forsyth County to the late David "Frank" and Sally Linville. He loved hunting, fishing, and all kinds of sports. He enjoyed gardening, watching birds, and spending time with friends at Buggs Island. Charlie was unapologetically honest, incredibly stubborn, old-fashioned, hardworking, and continuously giving. He retired after 44 years from Gilbarco. Charlie is survived by the love of his life, Sandra, whom he was married to for over 51 years. He is also survived by a sister, Linda Atkins of Oak Ridge; three daughters, Lori, Dawn, and Sherri; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel, with Brother Roger Pinnix officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, Trellis Supportive Care Winston-Salem, or any charity close to your heart. Online condolences may be made to the Linville family at www.Hayworth-Miller.com.
