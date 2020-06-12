MAY 16, 1954 - JUNE 9, 2020 Mary Louise Timmins Linnane died in Greensboro, NC June 9, 2020. Mrs. Linnane, known to her family and friends as Mary Lou, was born May 16, 1954 in Boston, MA to her late parents William Hayden and Kathleen Anne Sullivan Timmins. Mary Lou is the precious granddaughter of John Daniel Sullivan and his wife Mary Mabel Smith Sullivan and George Thomas Timmins and his wife Louise Mary Hayden Timmins. Mary Lou attended Boston public schools and graduated from Roslindale High School. She also completed classes at Guilford Technical Community College. She married William Joseph Linnane March 10, 1973 at Holy Name Church in West Roxbury (Boston), MA. Greensboro, NC became Mary Lou's home in 1986. She is survived by her children Kristen Cathleen Linnane Somerville of Greensboro, NC, William Joshua Linnane (Julie Derfel) of Charlotte, NC and Mary Kate Linnane Frazier (Thomas) of Zionsville, IN. She is the grandmother of: Cameron Somerville, Braden Somerville, Thomas Frazier, Sullivan Frazier, Abigail Linnane and William Linnane. She will be missed by her sisters and brother: Jean Vozzella, Kathy James, Maureen Obey, Billy Timmins, Carol Timmins and all of her large extended family. Mary Lou and her friend Gary Tremble shared many special memories with their rescue dogs Abbey and Jake. Mary Lou was known for her artistic abilities. She loved to entertain at her home with long-cherished family recipes. There are heartfelt stories of Mary Lou generously reaching out to others in need. We all loved hearing her tell stories about her volunteer work in Dedham, MA as a teacher's aide in a class for disabled children. With joy and skill she made and donated draperies for the rectory at Our Lady of Grace Church in Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hope Valley Recovery Center Dobson, NC or Women's Resource Center of Greensboro, NC. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16th at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
