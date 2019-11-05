NOVEMBER 7, 1924 - OCTOBER 28, 2018 After a long life of service to others, Swannie Elizabeth "Lib" Edwards Linker died on October 28, 2019, at River Landing at Sandy Ridge, Colfax, where she had resided since its opening. Lib was the daughter of Ezra Gale Edwards and Ella Swann Troxler Edwards and the wife of Henry Lee "Hank" Linker, all of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by sons Chester Wilson "Chet" Linker of Summerfield and Dan Caldwell Linker (Carol) of Waynesville, grandchildren Emma Caldwell Linker and Wilson Boone Linker, and daughter-in-law, Nancy Dummer Linker. An only child, Lib's life was enriched by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many enduring friendships. A woman of deep faith, Lib was a lifelong Presbyterian. She grew up in Alamance Presbyterian Church. She and Hank reared their boys in the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant and after moving to the Presbyterian home, Lib joined First Presbyterian Church, High Point. She was an active and involved member of each congregation. Many civic, service and social organizations were the beneficiaries of her creative spirit and boundless energy. Lib is remembered as a gracious southern lady who adored family, cherished friendships, loved animals, flowers and all of God's creation and found joy in doing for others. River Landing was a wonderful, fun-filled final home for Lib and she was its greatest ambassador. The family is grateful to the staff and administration for the loving and respectful demonstration of care and concern shown to Lib and all the residents. Lib's life will be honored on her birthday, Thursday, November 7, 2019, with a private graveside service followed by a time of celebration with family and friends from 2 o'clock until 4 o'clock in the main living room near the entrance of River Landing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to River Landing, 1575 John Knox Drive, Colfax, NC 27235, attention: Tom Smith, Director. Fobis & Dick Funeral Service North Elm Street is assisting the Linker family. Online condolences may be offered at Forbisanddick.com.
