GREENSBORO Sandi Line, 85, passed away at Wesley Long Hospital on Saturday, July 6, 2019 after a brief illness. A memorial service to celebrate her life and bring family and friends together in her honor will be held on Tuesday, July 9 at 5:00 p.m. at Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive. Survivors include Sandi's daughter Sherri Z. Heller, who currently lives with her husband Jack in Sacramento, California, and Tammi Thurm, who lives with her husband Kevin in Greensboro and serves as District 5 Greensboro Councilperson. Sandi was proud to be grandmother to Sara Heller of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Evan Reitzel of Greensboro and great-grandmother to Evan's five children. Sandi grew up the eldest of three siblings in Washington, D.C. After high school, she married and then raised her daughters Sherri and Tammi in Silver Spring, Maryland. She was a skilled businesswoman, managing finances, contractors, payroll for her husband Monte Zucker's photography studio. They travelled frequently, teaching their successful artistic and business practices to photographers worldwide. Later, she married Irving Line, and they moved to Palm Desert, California, where Sandy was the well-loved neighborhood host of her community's weekly bagel/doughnut brunches. She spent her final years in Greensboro to be near Tammi and Kevin and her grandson and great-grandchildren. Sherri and Tammi appreciate the staff and residents of Friends Home West for making Sandi feel so at home here in Greensboro. Sandi loved books and mah jong and crossword puzzles and MSNBC. She loved having fresh flowers in her home, but to honor her memory, she'd prefer that memorial contributions be made to Jewish Family Services (shalomgreensboro.com) and/or Ruff Love Rescue (ruffloverescue.com).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.