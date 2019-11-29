February 7, 1924 - November 26, 2019 Reidsville - Funeral services for Mrs. Mable Olivia Millner Lindsey, the beloved mother of Barbara L. Johnson (James) and Jimmy R. Lindsey (Vivian), will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from the Piedmont District Convention of Christian Churches (Christian View), 3300 Wentworth Street. The family visitation will be Tuesday from 12 until 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions made to Hospice of Rockingham, 2150 Highway 65, Reidsville, NC 27320. Online expressions may be offered at www.johnsonandsonscare.com. Johnson & Sons 115 Holderby Street, Reidsville, NC 27320
