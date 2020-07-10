APRIL 16, 1943 - JUNE 29, 2020 Albert Norman Lindsay III was born in York, Pennsylvania on 16 April 1943. He had an older sister, Thelma, and a younger brother, Alex, and he lived many years in Maryland before moving to North Carolina with his family in 1987. After a brief battle with cancer, he passed peacefully from this life to the next on 29 June 2020 at his home in Greensboro, at the age of 77. He was surrounded by Linda Lou Leatherman Lindsay, his wife and companion of nearly 60 years, along with many of his children and grandchildren. Those who were blessed to be in his family or call him friend knew him as Norm, Dad, Paw Paw, Uncle Norman, or Brother Lindsay. He was a devoted husband, a loving father of eight, a grandfather of 23, and a great-grandfather of three (with two more due before the year ends). His passions included photography, trains, and gardening. He loved spending hours in his greenhouse growing myriad flowers and vegetables from seed, and giving away thousands more plants than he kept for himself. His flower and vegetable gardens were spectacular, and brought him and others peace and joy. He loved the Boy Scouts of America from his earliest involvement as a charter member of Troop 273 in Myersville, Maryland, and was the first boy in that troop to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. He helped all five of his sons, six of his grandsons, and countless other young men along the way to achieve Eagle as well. He loved the Lord, Jesus Christ, and was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served faithfully all of his adult life in various capacities. He most recently worked as the volunteer director of the church's Bishop's Storehouse, one of the largest such hubs on the east coast, and which provides thousands of pounds of fresh, frozen, and canned food to families and charitable organizations in need. We rejoice in the glorious hope of the resurrection, and find comfort knowing that he is at last at peace, freed from the pain and suffering of mortality, taken home to his heavenly father. He has fought a good fight, he has finished his course, he has kept the faith. When current restrictions are lifted, a memorial service will be held to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the General Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Friends and Family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Lambeth Chapel 300 W. Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408
