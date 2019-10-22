JANUARY 1, 1932 - OCTOBER 4, 2019 Rosemary Koszkul Lindner, devoted wife and loving mother of eight children, passed away peacefully at home on October 4th, 2019 surrounded by family. Rosemary is predeceased by her husband, Jerome Lindner Sr., her parents and her siblings. She is survived by her children Edward Lindner and wife, Janet, of Saratoga Springs, NY, Karen Lindner Pulgrano and her husband, Philip of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, Jerome Lindner Jr. and his wife, Lizz, of San Francisco, CA, Debra Lindner Weed and her husband, Dan, of San Jose, CA, Dwayne Lindner and his wife, Mara, of Greensboro, NC, Valerie Lindner Singer and her husband, Don, of Arden, NC, Michelle Lindner Reeves of Greensboro, NC, and Reyne Lindner of Greensboro, NC. She also leaves behind sixteen grandchildren, Zoe and Zachary Lobdell, Nora Lindner, Matthew, Justin and Sara Pulgrano, Jerome Lindner, Jonathan Weed and his husband, Robert, Rachel Weed, John and Nicole Lindner, Rebecca and Joshua Singer, and Shannon, Kerry and Fiona Reeves as well as a great-grandson, Hudson Lobdell. Rosemary was born January 1,1932 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph Koszkul and Catherine Wolek and the youngest of nine children. After graduating from high school, Rosemary moved to New York where she met the love of her life, Jerome. While working together at the Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company, they began dating and were married on September 6, 1953. Between 1954 and 1964, Rosemary was blessed with eight children. She and Jerome were devoted to each other and their family, providing a warm and loving home for their children. Later, when the children were grown, Rose took a job in the jewelry department of Modell's, a local department store. In 1994, Rose and Jerry moved to North Carolina to retire, living first in McLeansville and then Greensboro. Rosemary, along with her husband, was a longtime parishioner at St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church in downtown Greensboro. Rosemary was an avid reader. She also enjoyed puzzles, sewing, needlework and various craft projects. Rose and Jerry were an amazing team, spending hours on home projects and homemade gifts for their grandchildren. For example, when Jerome built handcrafted wooden cradles for each of their children's family, Rosemary stained the wood and embroidered a unique quilt to accompany it. Their love for each other never failed, and they were a beautiful example to their children and grandchildren. Rosemary was very proud of her family, and stories of their experiences and successes filled her with joy in her later years. A memorial mass for Rosemary will take place on November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church, 109 W. Smith St., Greensboro, NC 27401. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Benedict's Church, the Guilford County Animal Shelter, or The National Kidney Foundation.
