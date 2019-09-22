GREENSBORO, NC - William David (Dave) Lindley, 76, passed away Mon., Sept. 9 at Beacon Place from congestive heart failure. He attended Guilford High School and graduated from Sumner High School. He was predeceased by parents William Lindley and Margaret Lindley and a baby brother. Survivors are his son, Jesse David Lindley of Greensboro and sister, Martha Lindley Alliegro of Hayes, VA. He was a long-time employee of J. A. King Scale Co. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. He especially enjoyed playing and listening to bluegrass music, and ham radios. A graveside service will be held at New Garden Friends Cemetery on Thurs., Sep. 26 at 11 a.m., officiated by Deacon Mark Mejias of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 2203 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27403.
