MARCH 7, 2020 Oscar Daffron Lindley, 99, of Snow Camp, peacefully passed to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell in Burlington. Graveside Services with Military Honors, 3 PM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, Siler City. Officiating, Monroe McVey and Dr. Cheryl Benson. Oscar was a native of Forsyth County, a longtime resident of Snow Camp and a member of the Hickory Grove United Methodist Church. He was a proud and decorated veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during World War II on board the U.S.S. Wichita in the European-African and the Pacific Theatre of Operations. Oscar was a longtime member of the American Legion and worked at the Liberty Drive-In where he loved to cook and entertain all the customers, young or old, with his lively conversation. His witty sense of humor kept him young at heart and his kind and caring personality made him loved by all he met. Oscar touched so many lives and he will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Eleanor Williams Lindley, son, James Ronald Lindley, and parents, A.O. and Annie Daffron Lindley. Survivors: his loving step-son and family, of Texas and many loving nieces, nephews and special friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to the loving staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell. Visitation, 2 PM to 3 PM, Wednesday, Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, Siler City. Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com. Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 305 Snow Camp, P.O. Box 662, Snow Camp, NC 27349.
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hickory Grove United Methodist Church
10068 Silk Hope-Liberty Rd.
Siler City, NC 27344
10068 Silk Hope-Liberty Rd.
Siler City, NC 27344
Mar 11
Graveside Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Hickory Grove United Methodist Church
10068 Silk Hope-Liberty Rd.
Siler City, NC 27344
10068 Silk Hope-Liberty Rd.
Siler City, NC 27344
