Mary "Polly" Aylease McClure Lindley, 93, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Clapps Nursing Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel with Rev. Kyle Green officiating. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Lindley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

