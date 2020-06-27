Ronald David Lewis died June 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Flora; two sons, David (Beth) and Kevin (Suzanne); and grandchildren Nate, Patrick, Sam, and Sally; and a sister Janice Malachowski (Dan). A private memorial service is to be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to First Moravian Church, 304 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro, NC, or Hospice Home of High Point, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.

