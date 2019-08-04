JUNE 30, 1949 - AUGUST 1, 2019 Larry M. Lewis, age 70 passed away Thursday August 1 in his home in Colfax after a lengthy illness. A Memorial service will be held Thursday, August 8 at Guilford Baptist Church, 5904 W. Market Street. Family visitation in the sanctuary at 12N followed by the service at 1PM. Mr. Lewis was a native of Forest Park, Ga and moved to Greensboro in 1976. He served his country in Vietnam 1970-1971, and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was employed by the USPS from 1979 until his retirement due to illness in 2006. He was a member of GBC for 40+ years. He enjoyed his family, friends, landscaping his yard and workouts at the gym which he did 5 days a week before going to work. He was a sports fan: Atlanta Braves, Georgia Dawgs football and Carolina basketball. Mr. Lewis is preceded in death by his father Charles M. Lewis. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Barbara, daughter Sharon L. Morton and her husband Allen of Greensboro, son Charles Andrew of Kernersville, three grandchildren Brandon, Bailey and William Morton of Greensboro. Mother Doris L. Heaton and her husband Joel, brothers Mark and Jeff Lewis all from McDonough, Georgia. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro 2500 Summit Ave. or to Guilford Baptist Church.
