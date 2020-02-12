FEBRUARY 12, 1947 - FEBRUARY 9, 2020 Dr. Irwin Allen Lewis, 72, died suddenly on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born in Greensboro to the late Frank and Molly Lewis. A member of the Grimsley High School Class of 1965, Irwin went on to UNC-Chapel Hill where he received a B.S. in chemistry. He then went on to the New York School of Podiatric Medicine, and received a D.P.M. Dr. Lewis practiced podiatry in Greensboro for 33 years. Irwin was known for his beautiful smile. At the Spears YMCA, he was a popular participant in Zumba Gold. His many acquaintances from the Y will miss his kindly conversations. Irwin loved many kinds of music, and his goal was to acquire a piano accordion. He was a great shag dancer, as well. Irwin exhibited a fresh curiosity for life. Keeping up with the news and discussing events and issues with his friends was a popular pastime. Although Irwin loved to talk, he was a considerate listener and valued hearing others' opinions, even if he disagreed. He enjoyed playing (competitively!) card games, tile games, and pool. He is greatly missed by his "sweetheart," Debbie Leach; his Saturday brunch companions, Steve Ellsweig and Joe Navolantic, his lunch buddy, Mark Rosenbaum, and many, many others. Irwin is survived by a sister, Miriam Kates of Peabody, MA, niece Sharon (Howard) Caras, and nephew David (Mindy) Kates of Massachusetts. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery. Advantage Funeral Services of Greensboro is assisting with the arrangements.

