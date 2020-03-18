MARCH 28, 1933 - MARCH 14, 2020 Doris Hardin Lewis, 86, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Mrs. Lewis was born in Guilford County, NC on March 28, 1933. Doris retired from the O'Henry Hotel where she was a manicurist for over 35 years. She was preceded in death by her father James Lacy Hardin, her mother Nellie Inman and her brother Bill Hardin. She is survived by her sister Barbara Bailey of Jamestown, sister Linda Johnson and husband Greg of Wayesboro, Mississippi, her two children, son Lonnie "Craig" Lewis, and wife Carol of Greensboro and daughter "Cindy" Jean Henson of Greensboro. Doris had two grandchildren, Brian Henson of Greensboro and Angie Webster of Reidsville, NC. She had a niece, Kim Reiner, and her husband David of Escondido, California. A special thanks to her sister, Barbara Bailey, who provided care for Mrs. Lewis during her illness. It was Mrs. Lewis' request to not have any funeral services at her passing. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Lewis family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries