CHESTER C. LEWIS fell asleep in death after a long illness on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was 70 years old. A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Chester was born in Bladenboro, North Carolina, the son of William A. Lewis and Juanita Hester Lewis. He retired from Colonial Pipeline as an inspector after thirty-four years. He was a hard-working and generous man. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to read and work on cars. He started work on a cabin in the woods but was not able to finish due to his illness. He also enjoyed trips to the beach with family. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marianne Pfannkuch Lewis; children Robert Lewis and wife Victoria of Lexington, NC and Carla Argueta and husband Moises of Greensboro; grandchildren, Eva and James Lewis; brother, Bonney Lewis; sisters, Rosie Davis (Johnny), Gail Cain (Ed), and Sandy Williams (Miller); and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greensboro Urban Ministries, 305 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27406 in memory of Chester C. Lewis. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Chester C. Lewis family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes Lineberry
