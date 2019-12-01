NOVEMBER 20, 2109 Betty Marable Lewis 80, born July 30, 1939 resident of Greensboro, NC transitioned on November 20, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Daughter of the late Nathaniel and Julia (Vann) Marable of Henderson, NC. Graduate of Henderson Institute Class of 1958. Predeceased by husband Samuel Lewis Sr. and son Samuel Lewis Jr. Survived by children Gregory Lewis, Tammy Copeland, John Lewis, Gerald Lewis, Alexis Lewis and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren of Greensboro, NC. Surviving siblings are Elise Marable, Arlene Sadler, Gladys Parson, Nathaniel Marable Jr. and Sidney Marable (deceased). Service provided by Kimes Funeral Service of Liberty, NC. Kimes Funeral Service Liberty, NC
