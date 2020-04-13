OCTOBER 30, 1960 - APRIL 9, 2020 Melinda Yarbray Lewellyn, 59, beloved daughter, sister, mother, Mina, and friend died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home. Daughter of Thomas and Ann Yarbray, Melinda was born October 30, 1950 in Atlanta, GA. Melinda is survived by mother Ann Yarbray, sister Kim Yarbray, son Michael Lewellyn, daughter Tayler Rutledge (Derrick), and five beautiful grandchildren. Also surviving Melinda are second mother by choice Ivy Powell and devoted friend Joyce Terry. Melinda leaves behind a list of ways she taught those around her to persevere and embrace difference. She fought systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) for 27 years beginning with amputations that made her have to re-learn the basics like walking and picking up loose change. Throughout the years of continued damage by SLE, she went into the world changed, but solidly herself. She helped family and strangers alike feel more open about physical differences because she would share with humor and encourage questions. Watching Melinda navigate the world gave courage to many around her as they handled their own challenges. She was a "tough cookie" as one grandchild said. Being a Mina (grandmother) was the role Melinda enjoyed as much as being a mom. The grands made her happy and she let them know it by spending time reading, coloring, teaching them to spell, and talking or listening to them. She used her energy to be all that she could be for the people she loved in the world was left brighter because of her efforts. There will be a private family service to celebrate Melinda's life, but if you'd like to remember her please notice the people around you and do something nice for someone today.
