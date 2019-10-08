JULY 11, 1932 - OCTOBER 6, 2019 Jack L. Levin was born July 11, 1932, and died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Oct. 6, 2019. He was 87 years old. Jack was born in Burlington, NC to parents Stella and Sol Levin and was the baby brother to Seymour and Ruth. He graduated from Georgia Tech and served in the US Air Force as a lieutenant. After serving his country, he returned to North Carolina with wife, Mimi, and daughter Janis and settled in Greensboro. He began work in his family's business in Burlington, Levin Brothers, Inc., and had two more daughters, Linda and Karen. He and his brother took over the business when Sol and Stella retired and were very successful. Jack became involved in industry trade groups such as the Institute of Scrap Iron and Steel and the success and reputation of his business was very important to him. Jack was a very artistic person and loved taking photos of beautiful scenes across the USA. He traveled widely and spent many hours immersed in this wonderful hobby. His photos pleased both himself and many others. Whoever has one of his photographs considers themselves in a lucky club. Besides loving photography, Jack spent many hours writing poems, stories, and cards, usually for special occasions. He would become very involved in these projects, forgetting to eat or feed others who were with him. He had the brain of a businessman but the soul of an artist. In his life, Jack had to overcome some serious health issues. Diagnosed as a young man with Wilson's disease, he spent a great deal of time raising money and awareness for this rare disorder. In his 70's, he fought back from a terrible home accident, a scare to those who knew and loved him. After the accident, his health curtailed his photography travels. Jack's good friend, JoAnn Faulkner, spent her life caring for Jack until she had to call in some reinforcements, Tommy Gray and Darilyn Sayers. The family wishes to thank them all for their dedication and love. Jack is predeceased by his parents Stella and Sol Levin. He is survived by his brother Seymour (Carol) Levin of Greensboro, and sister Ruth Geisenheimer of Chicago, his daughters and their husbands: Janis (Andy) Fields of Greensboro, Linda (Rick) Hyson of Tallahassee FL, Karen (Kevin) Bauersfeld of Greensboro, and his former wife, Mimi Levin. Jack is also survived by his loving grandchildren: Dana Fields (Joseph Streeter), Stacy Fields, Sam Hyson, Nathan Hyson, Sophie Little (Jason), and Lindsey Ansel. He loved them each with a ferocious protectionism. They could do no harm in his eyes. He gave them each the gift of higher education and much more. Jack's generosity didn't stop with family and friends. He gave to many charities both in the Jewish and general community, including programs he established at Wake Forest, including the Jack Levin Professorship in gastroenterology and hepatology, the Stella P. Levin Lectureship in hepatology, and the Vardaman M. Buckalew, Jr. Fund in nephrology. At Georgia Tech, the Jack L. Levin Scholarship Endowment Fund supports NC students who attend Georgia Tech. Funeral will be Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m., at Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive in Greensboro, with burial in Greensboro Hebrew cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: the Jack L. Levin Professorship of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Philanthropy Dept., P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157 or to the charity of one's choice.
