Mrs. Savannah J. Lesueur, 100, of Madison died May 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Collins Cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison. Services are entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.

To plant a tree in memory of Savannah Lesueur as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

