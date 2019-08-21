APRIL 10, 1936 - AUGUST 18, 2019 STONEVILLE- Pauline Coleman Lester, age 83, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home. A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Bishop Doyle Marley and Rev. Brett Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at Stoneville Cemetery. The visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. A native of Rockingham County, Pauline was born on April 10, 1936, to the late William and Rosa Chaney Coleman. She was a charter member of the Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she taught Sunday school and was president of the Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She spent her life giving to other people and loving children. In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Howard Lester; her sisters, Maggie Easter, Rosa Tucker, Betty Evans, Jane Dalton, and Shirley Coleman; and her brothers, William Coleman and Rufus Coleman. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Wray (Gary) of Reidsville and Cathy Lester of Stoneville; four grandchildren, Shannon Tucker, Michelle Pulliam, Scott Pulliam (Annie) and Steven Pulliam (Dane'); and 12 great-grandchildren Kristopher, Micah, Aidan, Tristan, Jacob, Ashton, Aryan, Izabel, Julian, Lillian, Lennon, and Sawyer; her sister, Vashti Dalton of Stoneville; and her dog, Jerry Lee. The family would like to thank Hospice of Rockingham County for the love and care shown to Pauline. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Pauline Lester and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street Madison, NC 27025
