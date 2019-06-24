STONEVILLE Bobby Howard Lester, age 87, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Annie Penn Memorial Hospital. A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Bishop Doyle Marley officiating. Burial will follow at Stoneville Cemetery. The visitation will be held Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. A native of Rockingham County, Bobby was born on April 5, 1932, to the late Charlie Lester and Lillian Thacker Lester. He was a long-time member of the Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family confessed his main hobby was drinking Diet Pepsis. His family was his treasure on earth. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by siblings Ruth Williams, Cassie Knight, Claudia Hurd, Mozelle Bryant, Ola Tilley, Hallie Stone, Guy Lester, Ted Lester and Louie Lester. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Coleman Lester of the home; daughters Debbie Wray (Gary) of Reidsville and Cathy Lester of Stoneville; four grandchildren, Shannon Tucker, Michelle Pulliam, Scott Pulliam (Annie) and Steven Pulliam (Dane'); and 12 great grandchildren Kristopher, Micah, Aidan, Tristan, Jacob, Ashton, Aryan, Izabel, Julian, Lillian, Lennon, and Sawyer. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bobby Lester and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.
