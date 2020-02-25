SEPTEMBER 2, 1924 - FEBRUARY 23, 2020 Bessie Elizabeth Lester, 95, of Shop Road in Stoneville, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at UNC Rockingham Nursing Center. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, at Stoneville Christian Church with private burial to be held at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Bessie was born on September 2, 1934 in Rockingham County to the late Thomas Oliver Lester and Rosa Mae Bell Lester. She was a graduate of Stoneville High School and Draughon's Business School. She retired from Stone Transfer (formerly Carolina-Virginia Freight Lines) as office manager and bookkeeper. She enjoyed traveling to new locations and events with family and friends, exercising, and interacting with children. Bessie was a devoted member of Stoneville Christian Church, where she was active in the Christian Women's Fellowship and served as a Sunday School teacher to generations of young children, financial secretary, and member of the Pastoral Search Committee. She is survived by sisters, Eleanor L. Purgason and Hilda L. Purgason, both of Mayodan; numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and great-grand-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Carolyn C. Lester (John); honorary niece and nephew, Marie and Robert Aldridge; and her Stoneville Christian Church family. In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by sisters, Lucy Lester, Myrtle L. Watts, and Ruby Lester; and brothers, Roy and John Lester. Memorial contributions may be made to Stoneville Christian Church, P.O. Box 907, Stoneville, NC 27048. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
