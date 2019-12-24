May 12, 1931 - December 13, 2019 Sue Ellen Baxter Leonard, 88, passed away peacefully at Well-Spring Retirement Community on December 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held in the Well-Spring Auditorium on January 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow the service. Sue, a Greensboro native, was born on May 12, 1931, to George and Myrtle Baxter. She attended Greensboro High School where she met her husband of thirty-two years, Colvin Theodore ("Ted") Leonard, Jr. The couple had three children. While raising their children, Sue received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from UNC-G. After receiving her degree, she taught kindergarten for several years at the Curry School. Sue was a woman of many talents. She studied music at UNC-G and was a gifted vocalist. She sang in the choir at Saint Francis Episcopal Church and was a featured soloist at Church of the Covenant Presbyterian Church. Sue was also an accomplished actor who performed with the Junior League's children's theater group, Pixie Playhouse. She combined her acting and musical talents to perform with several local musical theater groups. Sue also had a flair for fashion and interior design. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Leonard. She is survived by her husband of almost twenty-four years, Henry LeRoy ("Roy") Heybrock; her daughter, Linda Sue Leonard (Stephen Kozey), and her two sons, Colvin Theodore ("Corky") Leonard, III, and Robert Baxter Leonard (Allison); her five grandchildren, Matthew Kozey (Elizabeth), Christopher Kozey (Kathryn), Patrick Hulme Kozey (Emily), Kaelin Leonard Mason (Alston) and McKenzie Leonard Blanchard (Parker); and her seven great-grandchildren, Theodore, Samuel, Rowan and Amelia Kozey, Landon and Kennedy Blanchard and McLean Mason. She is also survived by her stepsons, Bob Heybrock (Mary), Jeff Heybrock (Amy) and Ken Heybrock (Amy); her six step-grandchildren, Joshua (Britney), Lydia, Bethany, Jared, Holly and Hannah Heybrock; and her three step-great-grandchildren, Haven, Harlow and Luke Heybrock. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 North Green Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Triad Cremation 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.