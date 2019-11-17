JANUARY 1, 1942 - NOVEMBER 11, 2019 Joyce Margaret Leonard, 77, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point with Rev. Peter Leonard, OFSF, officiating. Born in New York on January 1, 1942 to the late Richard and Margaret Boland, Joyce was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and a member of Sedgefield Country Club. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 57 years, Bernard "Dutch" Leonard; daughter, Kerry Iris and her husband Tim of New York; son, Bob Leonard and his wife Cindy of Connecticut and Ken Leonard and his wife LeeAnn of Oak Ridge, North Carolina; sister, Gail Dray and her husband James; brother, Richard Boland and his wife Cathy; grandchildren, Katie, Rebecca, Andrew, Brendan, Meagan, Brian, Sean, Henry, and Jillian; and other extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.
