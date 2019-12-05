JULY 7, 1926 - DECEMBER 3, 2019 John Lewis Leonard, 93, of Siler City, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Mr. Leonard was born in Chatham County on July 7, 1926, the son of Edwin M. and Flossie (Brooks) Leonard. John was a graduate of Bonlee High School, a WWII veteran of the US Navy, and he was retired from the US Postal Service, Siler City as a rural carrier. John had been an active member of the First Baptist Church of Siler City and the Murray Andrew Sunday School Class, a former member of the Siler City Lions Club and the Civitan Club. He was also a coach for Little League baseball, a volunteer fireman and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity. In addition to his volunteer work, he enjoyed playing golf and working in his vegetable garden, and he delighted in sharing his tomato bounty with his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Phillips Leonard; his parents; sisters, Clarice Scotton, Kathleen Thagard, and Esper Jane O'Dell; brothers, Dr. Edgar M. Leonard and Ralph H. Leonard. John is survived by one daughter, Sharon Leonard of Asheboro; one son: Phil Leonard and wife, Ann of Siler City; granddaughters, Taylor Harris and husband, Tim of Bear Creek, Laurin Deaton and husband, Zach of Siler City, Mary Brooke Leonard and fiancé, Stuart Wright of Apex; great-grandsons, Bowman and Brooks Harris, and Luke and Jacob Deaton. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Smith & Buckner Funeral from 6 to 8 p.m. and other times at the family home. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, North Chatham Ave, Siler City with Pastor Josh Conrad officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 314 N. Second Ave., Siler City, NC 27344, the Chatham County Council on Aging, 112 Village Lake Road, Siler City or Liberty Home Care and Hospice, 401 East Third Street, Siler City. The family would like to thank Pam White and her band of angels for the loving care they have given to our father and grandfather and for their support to us during our father's declining years. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.