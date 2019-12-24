Fred Carson Leonard, 77, of Browns Summit, North Carolina passed away at home Saturday, December 21, 2019. He is with his Lord and Savior Jesus, and will celebrate a wonderful Christmas! A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel with Rev. Bud Parrish officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26 at the funeral home. Born June 27, 1942, he was the son of the late Mr. Ernest Leonard and Mrs. Ruth Chandler Leonard. He is survived by his wife, Frankie Sue Poe Leonard of the home; daughters, Karen Leonard Hedrick (Phillip), Sheree Leonard, and Jennifer Leonard Nunn (Joseph); grandson, Phillip Hedrick, Jr.; brother, Jimmy Leonard; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ernestine Myers and Mary Lou Jones, and brother, Bill Leonard. Fred was a longtime Johnson Controls employee. He served faithfully at Camp Herman Baptist Church in Browns Summit for many years and was currently an active member of New Bessemer Baptist Church in McLeansville. "Pop" loved to sing and was known to break out in song at the drop of a hat. His greatest joy was his family and he loved to have us all gathered around the table for Sunday lunch (until he announced it was time for his Sunday afternoon nap). There was never a lawn mower he couldn't fix, and he turned Mom into a master mechanic's helper. Many thanks to the following healthcare providers Dr. Cynthia Toth, Dr. Tiffany Randolph, Kristen with the Coumadin clinic, Dr. Cynthia Dunham, and the staff of Northwest Dialysis Clinic. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Bessemer Baptist Church, 4115 Hines Chapel Rd., McLeansville, NC 27301; Industries of the Blind, 920 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403; or the Thomasville Children's Home, 204 Idol St., Thomasville, NC 27360 attention Regina Keener. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
