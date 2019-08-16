BENNETT--Annie "Lena" Caviness Leonard, 93, of Bennett, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Siler City Center. The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fall Creek Baptist Church, where she was a member, with Rev. Tim Strider, Rev. George Townsend, and John Phillips presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and other times at the home of Gary Leonard. Lena was born in Moore County on April 23, 1926 to Alfred and Florence Ritter Caviness. She was a kind and giving lady. If you visited her home, you always left with a piece of cake or candy. She enjoyed singing, walking, working in her flowers, making pound cakes, going to church, and spending time with her family and friends. She always had a smile on her face and loved her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Lena was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Cleo Leonard, and 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by: daughter: Becky McDaniel (Bruce) of Siler City; sons: Mitchell Leonard (Lorraine) of Timberlake and Gary Leonard (Debbie) of Bennett; grandchildren: Jeffrey McDaniel, Scott Leonard, Leighann Leonard Long, Brandon Leonard, and Erin Leonard McGowan (Colin); great-grandchildren: Anderson Long, Nora McGowan, Maeve McGowan, and Henry McGowan, and a host of family and friends. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Fall Creek Baptist Church, 1745 Fall Creek Church Rd., Bennett, NC 27208. Condolences may be offered online at www.joycebradychapel.com. Joyce-Brady Chapel is honored to serve the Leonard family.
