William "Bill" Robert Lenker, Sr., 80, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at North Carolina Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill. He was born July 21, 1939 in Millersburg, PA, the son of Herbert C. and Beulah Snodie Lenker. Bill was a retired HVAC project manager and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Sedgefield Presbyterian Church. Bill's enjoyment was a good round of golf. He was married to Nancy Bowles Lenker who preceded him in death on May 30, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Pearl Marie Lenker Dietrich and his brother, Harvey James Lenker. Surviving are his son, William "Bill" Robert Lenker, Jr. and his wife Christie of Piedmont, SC and his brother-in-law, Thomas Ray Bowles of Greensboro. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Sedgefield Presbyterian Church with Pastor Kim Priddy officiating. Interment with military honors by the Randolph County Honor Guard will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made in Bill's memory to Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, 4216 Wayne Road, Greensboro, NC 27407. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.