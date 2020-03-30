JUNE 22, 1954 - MARCH 28, 2020 Jennifer Lynn O'Mara Lenk, 65, of Reidsville, NC passed away Saturday March 28, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. A native of Ashland, KY, she was preceded in death by her parents, Bryan and Virginia Maynard O'Mara and had lived in Rockingham County for the past 28 years. She graduated from Missouri State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education K-12 and taught at New Vision Elementary School in Madison, NC for 24 years. Jennifer was an advocate for her fellow teachers serving as the president of the Rockingham County Association of Educators, District President and Board of Directors for the NC Association of Educators, and served as the President for the Retired Educators of Rockingham County. She was a loving wife, mother and Nana to her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband Thomas C. Lenk of the home, son: Nathan Lenk of Reidsville, daughter: Amy Maneval and husband James of Stafford, VA, grandchildren: Emma and Ethan Maneval, brother: Tim O'Mara of Springfield, MO, sister Betty Fisher and husband Hugh of Naperville, IL. Memorials may be sent to: St. Jude's Children's Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.

