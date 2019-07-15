JUNE 1, 1953 - JULY 13, 2019 Robert "Earl" Lemons, Sr. age 66 of 772 Thornton Street, Eden, NC passed away on Saturday evening at UNC Rockingham Health Care. A funeral service will be held 4 pm Wednesday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Overlook Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 3 4 pm. The family will receive friends at other times at the home. Earl was born June 1, 1953 in Eden. He was self-employed-retired. He was a Christian and loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren held a special place in his heart. Preceding him in death was his father, Robert Marvin Lemons. Surviving are wife of 49 years, Fonda Bolick Lemons of the home; sons, Robert "Earl" Lemons, Jr. (Cathy) and Matthew "Matt" Lemons (Margaret); grandchildren, Chase,Jackson, Aubree and Landon; great-granddaughter, Lacey; sister, Ann Denny, (Rodger); brother, Mike Lemons (Nina) all of Eden; sister, Kathy Lindsay (Tommy) of Bladenboro, NC; mother, Helen Kallam Lemons of Eden. Online condolences offered to www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home P.O. Box 337 Eden, NC 27288
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.