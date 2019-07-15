JUNE 1, 1953 - JULY 13, 2019 Robert "Earl" Lemons, Sr. age 66 of 772 Thornton Street, Eden, NC passed away on Saturday evening at UNC Rockingham Health Care. A funeral service will be held 4 pm Wednesday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Overlook Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 3 4 pm. The family will receive friends at other times at the home. Earl was born June 1, 1953 in Eden. He was self-employed-retired. He was a Christian and loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren held a special place in his heart. Preceding him in death was his father, Robert Marvin Lemons. Surviving are wife of 49 years, Fonda Bolick Lemons of the home; sons, Robert "Earl" Lemons, Jr. (Cathy) and Matthew "Matt" Lemons (Margaret); grandchildren, Chase,Jackson, Aubree and Landon; great-granddaughter, Lacey; sister, Ann Denny, (Rodger); brother, Mike Lemons (Nina) all of Eden; sister, Kathy Lindsay (Tommy) of Bladenboro, NC; mother, Helen Kallam Lemons of Eden. Online condolences offered to www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home P.O. Box 337 Eden, NC 27288

Tags

Load entries