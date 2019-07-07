GREENSBORO Mr. Herb "H.N." Lemons, 86, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Hospice of Greensboro's Beacon Place. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019. at Sharpe Road Baptist Church with Rev. John Malek and Dr. Alton Cook officiating. Entombment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. Herb was a faithful member of Sharpe Road Baptist Church. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He went on to retire from Amp, Inc. Herb is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Josephine "Jo" Baldwin Lemons. He is survived by his son, Greg Lemons and daughter, Laurie Lemons Gilmore both of Julian along with his "grandpuppies", Jay Jay and Fritz. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:15 PM Sunday at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sharpe Road Baptist Church, 1908 Sharpe Road, Greensboro, NC 27406 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements
