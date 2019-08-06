MAY 21, 1936 - AUGUST 4, 2019 Today the world lost a very special person. Marcie Shields Lemar was by nature a giver and a caretaker. It did not matter what a person neededa babysitter, a driver, a banker, a dog sitter, a therapist, a nurse or a comedianMarcie could provide it all. Her belief was that if she could help, she should help. Her life was dedicated to making sure her family and friends, and often even strangers, felt accepted and valued. Her ability to accept everyoneno matter who they were, where they came from, what they didwas a gift she graciously shared with so many people. She will be missed by many. Knowing her made you want to be a better person and for those who love her, carrying on without her will leave such a painful emptinessan emptiness balanced only by the gratitude they feel for having shared a part of their lives with her. Sadie Marcelene Shields was born on May 21, 1936 to Sidney and Vera Long Shields. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Don Lemar; her beloved grandchildren, Jason Lemar and Bridgette Broadstreet; brother Jerry Shields and sisters Nancy Robbins and Josie Stewart. She is survived by two sons Gary Lemar and Tony Lemar (Brenda); a daughter Jasmine Levy (Jeff); grandchildren, Marsha, Mandy, Cattie, Kelsey, Cole; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Savannah, Hailey, Kaleb, Kayden, Miley and Lilianna; one brother Jack Shields (Betty); many nieces, nephews and "children" who claim her as "Moma" because of her role in their life. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Hospice nurse, Patty, and social worker Debbie for the dedicated care and loving-kindness shown to Marcie and her family. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Sandy Ridge Methodist Church with Pastor Donna Friddle officiating. Burial will follow at Sandy Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday evening, August 6, 2019 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
