AUGUST 15, 1933 - MARCH 3, 2020 Mrs. Rosa Lee Hornady Leggett went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 3, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Philadelphia Baptist Chapel, 5515 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Leggett family with funeral arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive

Service information

Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Philadelphia Baptist Chapel
5515 N. Church St.
Greensboro, NC 27455
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:00PM
Philadelphia Baptist Chapel
5515 N. Church St.
Greensboro, NC 27455
